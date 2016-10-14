‘Major investigation’ may be plot against mosque, report says

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal charges against three people arrested in connection with what they’re calling “a major investigation.”
Specifics on the nature of the investigation were not immediately disclosed.
CBS Evening News tweeted Friday afternoon: “Officials confirm the arrest of three militia planning to attack housing complex & mosque in Garden City, Kansas.”
CBS did not immediately post further details related to the Tweet.
A source close to the investigation says the three arrested are from southwest Kansas and are members of a militia group. This source also said part of the threat was to an apartment complex where Muslims live.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Friday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 301 N. Main, to discuss the case in detail. Eric Jackson, special agent in charge of the FBI, will also attend.
The names of the people arrested and their charges will likely be disclosed at that time. They were taken into custody on Friday, Beall said in an e-mailed news release.
Contributing: Tim Potter of The Eagle
