Results start to roll in in 4th District race

Update 7:19 p.m.: Initial results from Sedgwick County have Democrat James Thompson with 62 percent of the vote to Republican Ron Estes’ 37 percent.
Polls have closed and Kansas Republicans are waiting to see whether a district they’ve won easily for two decades could flip to Democrat in the first congressional vote since Donald Trump became president.
GOP strategists said in recent days that Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, was in striking distance of Kansas Treasurer Ron Estes, a Wichita Republican, in the special election to replace Mike Pompeo. The race also features Libertarian Chris Rockhold.
The special election fills the House seat vacated when Mike Pompeo resigned from Congress to accept President Trump’s appointment as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
“I’m absolutely unsure how it’s going to go,” said Jeff Glendening, the state director of Americans For Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group that has ties to Wichita-based Koch Industries. “I think it’s way too close to call. It could be one of those late nights.”
With a near 2-1 advantage in party registration, the race was originally seen as an easy win for the Republican, Estes. Pompeo won by 31 percentage points in November. The last time a Democrat won the 4th District was in 1992.
Estes turned down multiple debate opportunities and focused heavily on trying to motivate the most conservative Republican voters to go to the polls for what was expected to be a very low-turnout election.
The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, which tracks elections, changed the races rating from a safe Republican seat to a likely Republican seat on the eve of the election, citing signs of alarm from Republicans, including robocalls to GOP voters from the president and vice president in the election’s final days.
“Ron Estes is running TODAY for Congress in the Great State of Kansas,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning as voters went to the polls. “A wonderful guy, I need his help on Healthcare & Tax Cuts (Reform).”
Estes’ campaign manager, Rodger Woods, struck a confident tone in an e-mail an hour before polls closed.
“We are very optimistic that our voters saw the choices before them and will select the pro-life, constitutional conservative who holds the values of the 4th district to be their next representative in congress,” he said.
The Republican National Congressional Committee spent $92,000 for a last-minute attack ad blitz on Thompson centered on the abortion issue, an attack he and his supporters called false.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence voiced robocalls for Estes, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz rallied Monday for him in a hangar stop near Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
Thompson’s campaign manager, Colin Curtis, said that Republicans’ overconfidence enabled Democrats to make the race more competitive than most analysts initially expected.
“I think the key was that Republicans took this for granted,” Curtis said. “They saw this seat as one that was safe for them. They just had to put their name on the ballot and Ron Estes was going to be a congressman in a few months.”
Marching under the banner of the “Thompson Army,” the candidate and his supporters – many of them supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ insurgent presidential bid last year – mounted an aggressive campaign of personal appearances and social media.
Thompson highlighted his background: Poor and at times homeless, he joined the Army and went on to go to college and law school, becoming a civil-rights attorney.
At every turn he sought to link Estes to Gov. Sam Brownback. Brownback’s popularity has plummeted amid state budget problems and an ongoing school finance issue.
Jaci Bell, a Wichita teacher, said she didn’t want to see Estes promote the “Brownback economic plan” on the national level. She voted for Thompson.
“I felt he cared more. He showed up to the debates,” she said.
Other Thompson voters cited turmoil in state government.
“He’s not for the Republican weirdness we’ve got going on in this state,” said Betty Turgeon outside the Machinists Union hall near Meridian and I-235.
Carolyn Harris, who cast her vote for Estes, said she’s a Trump supporter and wants to see more Republicans in Congress.
“Trump needs all the support he can get,” Harris said outside the Machinists hall.
Beth Anderson also said she voted for Estes, but that she wasn’t focused on the social issues of the campaign.
“I’m not for Obamacare,” she said, referring to the Affordable Care Act. “I’ve had to change my doctor. I’ve had to change everything.”
“I like the way he thinks on spending,” Anderson added. “I think we need to rein it in.”
