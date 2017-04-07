Ted Cruz to campaign for Ron Estes in Wichita

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz plans to campaign with Republican candidate Ron Estes ahead of Tuesday’s special congressional election, his team confirmed to McClatchy.
The former GOP presidential candidate is expected to appear at a Monday afternoon rally with Estes in Wichita.
That’s the day before voters head to the polls to decide between Estes, the state treasurer; Democrat James Thompson; and Libertarian Chris Rockhold to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo resigned to become CIA director in the Trump administration.
Contributing: Bryan Lowry of the Kansas City Star
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
