Where the 4th District candidates stand on the issues

2:11 Two injured in double shooting near Valley Center Pause

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC

6:23 A 'prom-posal' that will melt your heart

1:32 Large fire causes Atlanta highway overpass collapse

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

0:51 Toby Keith's PSA for Ashland, Kansas, and surrounding areas after wildfires

1:51 Dandales is closing, but for how long?

1:45 Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa