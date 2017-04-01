Where the 4th District candidates stand on the issues

Voters will go to the polls to select a new congressman in April after Mike Pompeo was tapped to head the Central Intelligence Agency in the Trump administration. Early voting is open now; Election Day is April 11.
The Eagle asked the candidates for the 4th District seat about a variety of issues. Here are their responses. Libertarian candidate Chris Rockhold’s campaign did not respond.
Ron Estes
Party: Republican
Education: Bachelor’s degree, civil engineering; graduate degree, business administration, Tennessee Technological University
Occupation: Kansas state treasurer
Political experience: Kansas state treasurer, 2011-present; Sedgwick County treasurer, 2005-2011
Campaign phone: 316-200-2860
Campaign email: ron@estesforcongress.com
Website: estesforcongress.com
James Thompson
Party: Democrat
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Wichita State University; law degree, Washburn Law School
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
Political experience: First time running for office.
Campaign phone: 316-202-4234
Campaign email: james@votejamesthompson.com
Website: www.votejamesthompson.com
Why seek office?
Why are you running for Congress, and why are you the best choice for voters?
Estes: I’m running because we need change in Washington. My background is in the private sector as an engineer helping to find efficiencies and solve complex problems. I will bring my experience to D.C. and work to unwind the burdensome regulations that are strangling business growth in the 4th District. My goal is to find solutions that reduce the regulatory burden, repeal and replace Obamacare, and reform the tax code.
Thompson: The things that helped me escape poverty were the military, getting an education and a good job. I am running for Congress because I know while the opportunities afforded to me helped change my life, those opportunities need to be available to everybody. I want to fight to protect them in Congress.
Most pressing issue
What is the most pressing issue facing Congress and how would you approach it?
Estes: The inability of Congress to implement change. The American people and the 4th District are demanding action, and we have real opportunity for change. I will immediately support actions to halt the practice of legislation by regulatory bureaucracy. Repealing and replacing Obamacare, reforming our tax code, and passing a balanced budget amendment are at the top of my immediate priority list.
Thompson: There are many major issues facing Congress and Kansas, several of which are addressed below. One not addressed is that our farmers need help. Our rural communities are struggling because of low commodity prices. We must ensure targeted trade bills are implemented so our farmers can export their products. We also need to ensure a farm bill properly addresses concerns, including crop insurance and fire relief.
Economy
How would you assess the economy as it affects Kansas? What measures would you advocate to support job growth?
Estes: For the last eight years, our nation’s economy has been stagnant. This stagnation has reverberated strongly in the 4th District. We need to create new jobs by reducing the burdensome regulations that choke business growth, repealing and replacing Obamacare, and reforming the tax code to encourage investment in America. I will fight to get the bureaucrats out of the way allowing job creators in the 4th to thrive.
Thompson: Major manufacturing and production sectors of our economy have not been supported recently. This has resulted in developing a situation that has hurt local workers and businesses, and the growth for our local economy has suffered. While Wichita is one that has supported a culture of creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship, it has been stifled. The government needs to help ensure Kansas farmers can export product.
Guns
Do you believe the federal government’s gun policy should be more or less restrictive? Describe any specific federal gun policies or weapons restrictions you would change.
Estes: The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our Bill of Rights. I firmly believe that every law-abiding citizen has a right to defend themselves, their family, and their property. I will fight against efforts in Washington to infringe upon these constitutional rights. I am a proud NRA member and honored to have endorsement of the NRA. In Congress, I will support the rights of gun owners, sportsmen, and hunters.
Thompson: As a gun owner, I believe that Federal gun policy should remain as is. We need to enforce current laws. The restrictions that come from gun ownership and licensing have more flexibility at the state level. For Kansas specifically, a return to licenses for concealed carry permits would actually increase our security while still allowing for the ability to bear arms, a policy that many law enforcement officers support.
Health care
Do you support the Affordable Care Act, or the proposed GOP replacement plan? How would you replace or alter the federal health care law?
Estes: Obamacare has been a disaster. Premiums have skyrocketed, policies canceled, and, burdens placed on businesses that have kept them from hiring new employees. We need a free market solution with increased competition that includes greater access to Health Savings Accounts and the ability to purchase the insurance plan that is the right fit for them.
Thompson: The Affordable Care Act was not perfect, but it took major strides towards improving the access to health care resources for many in the United States. The recently introduced Republican plan will result in 24 million citizens losing coverage. We need to work on a policy that doesn’t fully repeal and replace the ACA, but one that improves upon it for all people. We shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Immigration
How should Congress address illegal immigration? Please be specific about the millions of people in this country illegally.
Estes: Our current immigration system is broken. The Obama administration failed to enforce the immigration laws already in place. This brazen disregard for the law cannot continue. As a starting point, we must enforce the immigration laws currently in place, support the border patrol, build a border wall, and bring an end to sanctuary cities.
Thompson: Immigrants want what we want: to work hard and achieve the American Dream. We need to build a firm, fair, inclusive system that encourages the best and brightest to live, work, and raise families in Kansas while protecting the Constitutional rights of those who live among us. We must reward those families who have served our nation through military service with special consideration for citizenship.
National debt
What would you advocate to address the nation’s debt?
Estes: First, we need a balanced budget amendment. Until we can balance the budget, we will never be able to reduce the growing national debt. In addition to cuts to programs like foreign aid, there are many efficiencies to be found in government operations. This is what I did in the private sector and what I will do in Congress.
Thompson: The national debt has grown over recent years due to the increased responsibilities that the U.S. has taken on in foreign affairs. Government has expanded our role and investment in various activities, while our local economy has not fully recovered. Investing in our national and local economy through infrastructure with various stimulus activities would bring about economic change and help to lower the national debt.
Refugees
Do you support or oppose the administration’s current policies on accepting refugees? What, if any, changes would you push for?
Estes: The policy is a common sense step to keep our nation safe. The U.S. relies on other countries to provide information about their citizens traveling here. Until the six countries listed in the executive order start providing credible information, it makes sense to restrict travel from those countries. A four-month pause in the refugee program to review the vetting process will help ensure the safety of all Americans.
Thompson: Let’s make something clear: terrorists are the threat; refugees are people seeking relief from devastation. We need to continue our vigorous vetting process to ensure we allow people to seek refuge, while also preventing terrorists and criminals from entering our country. If a ban is about safety, we must expand the list to include all state sponsors of terrorism.
Social Security
What should Congress do regarding the future of Social Security?
Estes: Due to mismanagement at the federal level, the Social Security system is going broke. We must face this reality and work to reform the system for those that have not yet retired or entered the system. During my time as State Treasurer I worked to implement reforms that significantly improved the viability of the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System. In D.C. I will fight to do the same with Social Security.
Thompson: Social Security is a promise that must be kept. It is a protective measure that allows for people to live their lives during retirement with dignity and support. While the burden is great, it is something that must remain in place. The questions about age, need, and funding should be addressed. The issue of caring for our seniors in need requires honest and full discussion in order to protect those who raised us.
Taxes
Should the federal tax system be overhauled? If so, what changes would you push for?
Estes: Yes, tax reform is a once in a generation event. The last time we had comprehensive tax reform was in 1986. We have an opportunity to create a simplified, fairer, flatter tax code, free of ad-hoc deductions and tax breaks that will relieve the burden placed on American families and rein in the power of the IRS bureaucracy.
Thompson: I support closing loopholes that allow large corporations to shelter profits in offshore accounts to avoid taxes. It’s time we rein in overly complex tax schemes that benefit only the wealthy while leaving the working class behind: the top 1 percent of our country do much in the way of providing jobs, but they must pay their fair share in taxes. We need a tax system that helps our middle and working class families thrive.
Terrorism
What should the United States be doing to combat terrorism at home and abroad?
Estes: ISIS and Iran have been emboldened by the foreign policies of President Obama. The Middle East continues to unravel, but the Obama administration turned its back on our strongest ally, Israel. The United States must play a leadership role in taking the fight to ISIS and exit the disastrous Iran deal. In addition, we must have safeguards in place to prevent radical Islamic terrorists from gaining entry to our nation.
Thompson: We need to continue our vigorous vetting as established by thoughtful prior administrations. The use of force must be a last resort and only used after diplomacy, coalition building, and a declaration of war by Congress. When terrorists are found, they should be eradicated with precision and extreme prejudice.
Other issues
What other issue do you feel strongly about?
Estes: The recent wildfires illustrate the challenges of nature faced by our farmers and ranchers. Growing up on my family’s farm, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges of onerous government regulations on farmers. I will fight the intrusive arm of the EPA and other agencies. I will support free and fair trade and work to put an end to tax policies that harm our family farms.
Thompson: Veterans. Our brave men and women in uniform make tremendous sacrifices. It’s an outrage that we allow D.C. to ignore our veterans and their families while insiders cut their benefits, scale back services and pass the buck. Protecting our environment. Climate change is real, and we must fight to prevent more damage from being done. Kansas can harness the power of wind energy and put thousands of Kansans to work.
