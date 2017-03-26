Early voting in special congressional election begins Monday

Early in-person voting for the 4th Congressional District special election begins on Monday.
The only site in Sedgwick County to allow voting that early will be the county election office, which is in the historic courthouse at 510 N. Main in downtown Wichita.
The office is open for voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and next week.
The last time to vote early at the election office is from 8 a.m. to noon on April 10, the day before the election.
An additional 15 early voting site across the county will be open on April 6, 7 or 8.
You need to take a photo ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport, to vote.
Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold are on the ballot for the race to replace Mike Pompeo, who resigned to become CIA director in the Trump administration.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
