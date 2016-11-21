Trump-Kobach photo shows Homeland Security plans

When Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach met with President-elect Donald Trump Sunday, he was carrying a copy of a plan for the Department of Homeland Security.
The Department of Homeland Security oversees border security and immigration, issues which Kobach advised Trump on throughout the campaign.
There had been speculation that Kobach might be under consideration to lead the agency in the lead-up to his meeting with Trump.
When Trump greeted Kobach at his clubhouse door in Bedminster, N.J., Kobach carried a document with the headings “DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY” and “KOBACH STRATEGIC PLAN FOR THE FIRST 365 DAYS.”
The details of the document were first reported by the Topeka Capital-Journal, which zoomed in on a photograph taken by the Associated Press.
A McClatchy analysis of the photograph reveals that Kobach’s plan includes reintroducing the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, which was in place from 2002 to 2005, so that “All aliens from high-risk areas are tracked.” Kobach had previously told Reuters about this idea, prompting accusations that Trump planned to create a Muslim registry.
Kobach’s plan also calls for the use of “extreme vetting” for immigrants from countries considered high risk, asking them if they support “Sharia Law, jihad, equality of men and women, the United States Constitution.” Kobach would also reduce the number of refugees from Syria to zero.
The document also includes what appears to be a plan to deport a “Record Number of Criminal Aliens in the First Year” and the construction of a wall along the southern border.
Kobach, who could not be reached by phone Monday, has been an outspoken supporter of Trump’s idea to construct a border wall, helping add it to the Republican Party’s national platform.
Trump’s transition team said in a statement Sunday night that the president-elect and Kobach had discussed “border security, international terrorism and reforming federal bureaucracy.”
Those issues would point toward DHS, an umbrella agency that oversees a range of other agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Kobach has represented a group of 10 ICE agents suing the Obama administration since 2012. He told a crowd at a Trump rally in Wichita in March that a Trump victory would boost morale at the agency.
Kobach served under Attorney General John Ashcroft at the Justice Department in the days immediately following the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. Ashcroft tasked him with researching loopholes in the immigration system.
“All of them came in legally, but then five of the 19 (hijackers) became illegal at some point during their stay,” Kobach told the Wichita Eagle in a 2015 interview. “They successfully abused our immigration system, and much of my time at the Justice Department was occupied in trying to plug the holes that they had exploited in our system.”
Kobach later went on to help a craft a controversial Arizona law that requires law enforcement agents to demand to see the papers of anyone they suspect of being in the country illegally.
