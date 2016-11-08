Kansas on its way to granting a constitutional right to hunt, fish and trap

Kansas may be on its way to becoming the 20th state to amend its constitution to protect the rights of residents to hunt and fish.
By 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, with less than 1 percent of the vote counted, the yes votes were ahead by a 4-to-1 ratio.
Supporters said the change is needed to head off future attempts by animal welfare groups to restrict hunting.
Some environmentalists questioned why the amendment was needed when hunting, fishing and trapping get little resistance in Kansas.
The proposed amendment says that people have the right to hunt, fish and trap subject to reasonable laws and regulations.
Nineteen states already have similar provisions within their constitution. Indiana is also currently voting on the matter. Vermont became the first state with such constitutional guarantees in 1777. The other 18 states added it to their constitution within about the past 20 years. In most states, the National Rifle Association has helped promote the amendment.
Rep. Adam Lusker, D-Frontenac, helped get the proposal through the state Legislature and before voters. In an earlier interview he called the amendment a “pre-emptive move” to preserve hunting, fishing and trapping for future generations.
Lusker pointed to a recent lawsuit filed by a California-based animal rights group to stop a western Kansas coyote hunting contest as proof that hunting needs as much protection as possible. The group sued on the grounds that the hunt violated state gambling laws since entrants paid to enter the contest and there was a $500 grand prize to whoever killed the most coyotes. The sponsors of the coyote hunt agreed not to hold future contests to settle the lawsuit.
Elaine Giessel, of Kansas Sierra Club, said her group has opposed such amendments across the nation. A hunter in her youth, who still has a keen interest in hunting and wild game meat, she fears it could give too much power to hunters when it comes to wildlife laws and wildlife management. She had concerns that poachers and special interest groups could use the amendment to protect themselves, or their causes, in the Kansas legal system.
Ron Klataske, executive director of Audubon of Kansas, said the greatest threat to hunters is not lawsuits by animal welfare organizations, but the loss of habitat, which would reduce the state’s wildlife population.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism testified in favor of the amendment, according to Chris Tymeson, the department’s attorney. Tymeson said he has no concerns that it could be abused and stated laws pertaining to things like limits, hunting permits, trespassing and legal hunting gear would trump the amendment.
