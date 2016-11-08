Early results: Kansans want to retain supreme court justices

Early election results indicate voters want to keep Kansas Supreme Court justices who have been the target of campaigns to oust them over their rulings on the death penalty, abortion and school funding.
Justices Lawton Nuss, Marla Luckert, Carol Beier and Dan Biles faced staunch opposition by at least three groups in this year’s retention races.
But the foursome seemed poised to hang on to their seats – with more than two-thirds of the vote in their favor – as numbers from the first precincts rolled in Tuesday evening.
Fifty-six of 3,509 precincts were reporting results by 8:15 p.m.
A fifth justice up for retention, Caleb Stegall, is also receiving a majority of support from voters. He was not a target of ouster campaigns.
Several groups this year urged voters to vote against retaining four of the five justices.
Among them is Kansans for Justice, which sought to oust Nuss, Luckert, Beier and Biles for their roles in overturning death sentences for a handful of Kansas inmates. The group is made up of the family and friends of those kidnapped, robbed, sexually assault and killed by Jonathan and Reginald Carr during a nine-day crime spree in Wichita in 2000.
Anti-abortion group Kansans for Life and the Kansas Republican Party also urged voters to reject “all but Stegall.”
Members of the Kansas Supreme Court face a statewide retention vote every six years. Vacancies on the court are filled by gubernatorial appointment.
Kansans for Fair Courts, which is affiliated with the Kansas Values Institute, supports retention for all five justices. It has said unseating them would allow Gov. Sam Brownback to appoint a majority on the court, which would threaten its impartiality.
Brownback, who vocally backed efforts to oust two justices in 2014, has not taken a public stance on the retention races this year.
Six Kansas Court of Appeals judges also seemed poised to keep their seats as the first election results came in Tuesday evening.
Kansans for Life sought to oust Steve Leben, G. Joseph Pierron, G. Gordon Atcheson and Karen Arnold-Burger over a split decision that upheld a lower court’s ruling to block restrictions on one type of abortion. The group supported retaining David Bruns and Kathryn Gardner.
Each had more than 60 percent of the vote in their favor by 8 p.m.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
