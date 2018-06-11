Wichita GOP candidate to stay on ballot after residency challenge

Wichita Republican House candidate Michael Capps will remain on the ballot after his Democratic opponent said he listed a foreclosed house as his residence.
The Kansas State Objections Board voted unanimously Monday to deny a complaint from Capps' opponent.
The residency challenge, if it had succeeded, would have left Republicans with no candidate on the ballot this fall against Democrat Monica Marks.
Marks filed the objection against Capps after he filed to run for House District 85 on the day of the deadline for candidates to enter. Capps filed after Rep. Chuck Weber, who currently holds the House seat, withdrew his re-election bid to become the next director of the Kansas Catholic Conference.
Capps had previously filed to run in District 97.
Marks alleged the address Capps used when he filed for office — 3103 N. Governeour in Wichita — is not actually where he lives. Capps actually lives at 2832 S. Chase Avenue, she said.
Court records show that the house on Governeour, which belonged to Capps, was foreclosed in January and granted to the bank that holds the mortgage. It is scheduled to be auctioned off at a foreclosure and tax sale on June 27.
But Capps said Monday he has always retained ownership of the property and has been living in it since May 5.
Vic Miller, an attorney for Marks, said she lives up the street from Capps on Governeour and that she had never seen him while out campaigning for other candidates. Miller said in a letter last week that a stone with the name “Capps” sat outside the South Chase Avenue property.
An Eagle reporter went to the Governeour address on Friday and found a stone “Capps” in the front yard. No one answered the doorbell, but dogs could be heard barking inside. A porch light was on.
Capps said he was out of the country from June 1 to June 7. He said he did move the stone from one house to the other because the “optics” of it were bad.
