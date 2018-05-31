Ron Estes is running against Ron Estes

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes has a Republican primary opponent.
His name is Ron Estes.
Ron Estes — not the congressman, the other one — said Thursday he plans to run against the better-known Estes. The non-elected Estes, who filed as Ron M. Estes, lives in Wichita and is a first-time candidate. He said in a statement he is running because “our status quo elected leaders” refuse to represent the congressional district by avoiding town halls and constituents.
His campaign website calls him “The Real Ron Estes.”
“I love the people of Kansas," Estes said, calling the incumbent "the epitome of the DC Swamp."
"I believe Kansas Republicans deserve a Rep. Ron Estes who will show up and represent Fourth District Kansans. I feel compelled to run in and win this primary to defend our Kansas values.”
Both candidates have filed to run with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.
