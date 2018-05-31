Kansas governor candidate chooses wife as running mate

A Kansas Republican candidate for governor made an unusual choice for his running mate on Thursday: his wife.
Former state senator Jim Barnett announced that Rosie Hansen is his pick for lieutenant governor. Hansen is a Kansas native and a former foreign services officer who has been posted at several U.S. embassies overseas.
Barnett, who was the 2006 Republican nominee for governor, has been polling third in the Republican race for governor, behind Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach. The novel husband-wife ticket is likely to generate attention.
The two, who were married in September, said they would be able to focus on running the state, regardless of their personal lives.
“We know exactly how to keep the personal and professional separate,” Hansen said. “I’m not at all concerned about that.”
Barnett said he had a short list of four choices for lieutenant governor, including Hansen.
“This individual will have the capacity as lieutenant governor to serve in a high level of management and efficiency and that’s what our state needs,” Barnett said.
Comments