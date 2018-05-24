Chances are good most Kansans will have a new power company by the end of today

A merger of Westar Energy with Kansas City Power & Light has been approved on the Missouri side of the border and Kansas regulators have called a special meeting today to consider approving it here as well.
The deal would create a mammoth power company with about 1 million Kansas and 600,000 Missouri customers.
Westar would come under the management of Great Plains Energy, the parent company of KCP&L.
The new combined utility would be called "Evergy," a combination of the words ever and energy, said Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig.
It will probably take until next year to implement the name change, she said.
Missouri's approval leaves the Kansas Corporation Commission as the final hurdle to combining the two companies and the commission has called a rare special meeting Thursday afternoon to consider it.
“The Merger will create a stronger combined company, with more customers, more geographic diversification, no transaction debt to complete the merger, and the prospect for higher earnings growth rates than either GPE or Westar would be able to achieve on a stand-alone basis,” the Missouri Public Service Commission said in an order approving the merger issued Thursday.
Westar customers would see some benefits in their rates, starting with a current rate case where the company is now seeking a net $52.6 million annual rate hike.
The estimated bill impact if Westar and KCP&L don’t merge is an increase of $5.91 cents a month for the average customer using 900 kilowatt-hours of electricity.
If the merger goes through, the proposed increase would drop to about $2.80 a month, company officials said.
In addition, customers will get about $90 million in rate credits over the next five years, Penzig said.
The merger deal contains a guarantee that Evergy will continue to have about 500 employees at the current Westar headquarters in Topeka for at least 10 years.
The company is also planning to keep its Wichita customer-service center, Penzig said.
Evergy will have about 5,000 employees total, she said. That's about 300 less than Westar and KCP&L had in 2016 before the companies filed to merge, she said.
The deal is being characterized as “a merger of equals” and would be accomplished by swapping stock around.
In the stock swap, Westar shareholders would get one share of stock in the new company for each share of Westar they now own.
Great Plains shareholders would get .5981 shares of the new company for each of their shares.
The stock swaps would be tax-free for the shareholders, the companies have said.
Merger supporters have said the transaction makes sense because the neighboring utilities would be able to cut costs by consolidating operations and doing away with duplicated jobs.
It’s the second time the two companies have sought to merge.
Last year, Kansas commissioners rejected a merger of the utilities, saying that it would be too risky for Kansas electric customers and that Westar shareholders would reap too much of a windfall.
In that instance, Great Plains proposed to buy Westar outright for $12.2 billion in cash and stock - $4.9 billion more than the book value of Westar’s corporate assets.
