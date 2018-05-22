Justices ask why Kansas lawmakers didn't follow school funding study

How much money Kansas schools will receive appears to hinge on a Texas professor’s study that recommended spending up to $2 billion more, after state Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned why lawmakers hadn’t adopted the study.
The Supreme Court will decide whether a new law that phases in a $500 million increase for schools adequately funds education. Rejection of the law could lead to a special legislative session and potentially threaten current funding to schools.
The Legislature commissioned the study from Lori Taylor, with some lawmakers believing she would justify how much schools are currently receiving. Many promptly rejected its findings as unaffordable and unrealistic after her pricey recommendations became public.
In a twist, the school districts suing over funding have seized on the Taylor study as proof the new funding law falls short of adequately funding schools.
The justices appeared aware of the irony during oral arguments over the new law, known as SB 423.
“Here you all are, always battling your own experts,” Justice Eric Rosen said.
He noted a gap between what the Legislature's expert recommended spending and what lawmakers actually spent.
Solicitor General Toby Crouse, defending the new spending plan, said Taylor used ambitious, “aspirational” federal academic standards and not standards that have been previously cited by the court.
“No, we would not like to be held to that standard,” Crouse said.
The report’s recommendations focused on several scenarios, with any increase phased in over five years. One scenario called for a $1.7 billion increase to meet heightened academic targets. Another scenario called for an increase of more than $2 billion.
The performance targets aim to boost reading and math proficiency among students. All scenarios call for a 95 percent graduation rate, up from Kansas’ current rate of about 86 percent.
During oral arguments, Crouse sought to distance the new funding law from the study.
“The legislation before this court does not attempt to, or purport to, reflect the Taylor study," Crouse said.
Attorneys for school districts — including Wichita and Kansas City, Kan. — that are suing over funding repeatedly returned to the study, however. Pointing to the study, they asked the court to order an additional $1.5 billion to $2 billion.
“Do you now give them yet another chance or do we declare what they have brought to you in light of what their own experts has told them is necessary is not constitutional?” attorney Alan Rupe said.
Lawmakers are hopeful the plan they passed will draw to a close a years-long lawsuit over funding known as Gannon. The Legislature has tried multiple plans in an effort to win the court’s approval.
“If this isn’t kind of a déjà vu, we’ve all been here before moment, I don’t know what is,” Rosen said.
The law also mandates that districts set a local option budget equal to at least 15 percent of the total amount of state aid they receive. Districts generate funds for their local option budgets through property taxes.
Every district currently has an LOB of at least 15 percent, but Justice Dan Biles indicated the requirement creates problems. Poor districts must tax themselves more to generate a 15 percent LOB compared with rich districts, he said.
“It seems to me there’s an equity issue here,” Biles said.
But later, Biles appeared to take the other side, suggesting the requirement has no practical effect since all districts are already at 15 percent.
