Carl Brewer picks another former mayor as running mate

Former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer has named another former mayor as his running mate in his Democratic campaign for governor.
Chris Morrow, former mayor of Gardner in Johnson County, will join the ticket, the campaign announced Tuesday.
"It was incredibly important for me to pick the right person to be my Lieutenant Governor," Brewer said in a statement. "I knew I needed to find someone who would stand up for all Kansans, someone who shared the same values and ideals as I did. With Chris, you have a person who has shown again and again that he listens to the community he serves and will put in the necessary work to get the job done."
Morrow is the vice-chair of the Johnson County Democratic Party executive board and has lived in Gardner for 12 years. He is a Navy veteran who has worked for more than 25 years in the employment agency industry.
He ran unsuccessfully against Olathe Republican Sen. Julia Lynn in 2016.
The Kansas governor’s race has seen a flurry of running mate announcements in recent days as the June 1 deadline to formally file as a candidate approaches. Democrat Josh Svaty and Republican Ken Selzer both named their lieutenant governor picks within the past week.
Sen. Laura Kelly, who is running for governor as a Democrat, is expected to announce her selection later this week.
