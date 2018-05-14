6 a.m. drinking begins in Kansas within days

Kansas bars and restaurants can start pouring drinks at 6 a.m. within days under a new law.
Previously, you couldn’t get a drink before 9 a.m. That’s changing.
Gov. Jeff Colyer signed the new hours into law on Monday. The law goes into effect once it is published in the official state newspaper, something that will likely happen within the next couple weeks.
“I’ve been hearing about this one from all across the state,” Colyer said, adding that it will help businesses across Kansas.
The House approved the legislation 94-28; the Senate passed it 34-4.
The cut-off time for drinks remains 2 a.m.
Some lawmakers had raised concerns about allowing bars and restaurants to serve while children are going to school. Colyer said many other states have similar hours.
The new law also allows self-serve beer dispensers at bars and restaurants. The dispensers allow customers — within limits — to pour themselves as much or as little beer as they would like.
