Bill letting agencies refuse adoptions to LGBT couples on religious grounds passes Senate

Adoption and foster care organizations could refuse placements to gay and lesbian couples based on religious beliefs under a bill passed by the Kansas Senate.
Senators approved the bill Thursday after an intense debate the previous day over whether the legislation is discriminatory. The vote was 28-12.
“It’s sick discrimination. And these are people who can love and adopt children and are doing so. So to say it is not discriminatory, I beg to differ,” said Sen. Barbara Bollier, R-Mission Hills.
She said the bill continues the Senate’s “path to theocracy.” Opponents also expressed fear that the bill could result in fewer adoptions.
Supporters of the bill said no one will be discriminated against and that it is needed to attract more organizations to help in adoptions.
The bill would simply put existing practice into law, supporters said.
Some senators took offense with Bollier’s comments and saw them as an attack on Catholicism, which opposes same-sex marriage. Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said the legislation would protect Catholic Charities and other religiously affiliated groups.
“It is not a discriminatory bill. This is the right thing to do,” Wagle said.
The legislation would prohibit Kansas Department for Children and Families and other parts of state government from denying contracts to agencies that refuse placements on religious grounds. Agencies also could not be denied licenses because of a refusal to make placements.
The legislation would not apply to DCF’s case management contractors, KVC and St. Francis Community Services. That allows DCF to require its case management contractors to place with LGBT couples.
A different version of the bill would have exempted only the current case management contractors. The bill the Senate passed would apply the exemption to future contractors as well.
DCF supports the bill. It has said that passing the bill provides an opportunity for some organizations that have had concerns in the past to work with DCF. DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel has also promised that the agency will not discriminate.
Some LGBT couples have accused the agency of discrimination in the past under its last secretary, Phyllis Gilmore. Some senators indicated they were disappointed in Meier-Hummel’s support of the bill.
“Many same-sex families have not had the same freedom of what someone termed traditional families because they haven’t been allowed to be foster parents in some cases. There are some inequities in the system,” said Sen. Lynn Rogers, D-Wichita.
Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, called the idea that families would be discriminated against false. He said LGBT couples would not be denied service, and he noted that they would always be able to go through the state’s case management contractors because they would be exempted from the bill.
“Nobody is getting discriminated against. That is not what this bill’s about. It’s about getting kids into homes,” Masterson said.
The bill now heads to the House, where nearly identical legislation has also been introduced.
