Kansas schools would get $500 million boost under new Republican plan

Kansas schools would receive $500 million more under a new plan offered by Republican lawmakers.
A House committee advanced legislation Wednesday night that would phase in the increase over five years. It’s the first school funding proposal this year to gain Republican support.
“I think this represents a good-faith effort to try and get our state education system back on track,” said Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last fall that schools are inadequately funded. The court set an April 30 deadline for lawmakers to show how they plan to respond.
The Legislature typically takes much of April off, however, meaning lawmakers have less than two weeks to find a solution if they want to start their break on time.
The plan unveiled Wednesday came the day after Senate Democrats endorsed a $600 million increase that was rejected by Republican senators.
Mark Tallman, associate executive director of Kansas Association of School Boards, said a phased-in increase can be appropriate. But he had concerns.
"I think people will feel positive. It is a substantial amount when added to what's already been put in," he said. "There will be concern about the length of time to get there."
It wasn’t immediately clear how many Republicans support the measure. Even the lawmaker who offered the proposal expressed reservations, saying his own projections indicate the Legislature won’t be able to increase funding in other areas if they follow through with the plan.
“I didn’t have the money for a judicial increase. I didn’t have the money for higher education. I didn’t have the money for other things I wanted to do,” said Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria.
Senate Republican leaders have previously denounced potential funding increases for education. Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, has said new funding would require a tax increase or significant cuts.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, would not comment on the proposal.
Rep. Steve Huebert, R-Valley Center, questioned whether Kansas can afford an increase of that size.
“I think in some ways, we’re already at the point where by next year or within two years you are forcing another tax increase and that’s concerning to me,” Huebert said.
Rep. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield, suggested $500 million may not be enough to satisfy a group of school districts, including Wichita, that are suing for additional funding. He noted a study commissioned by legislative leaders released earlier this month that said up to $2 billion more may be needed to improve academic performance.
The study included a range of possible increases, including a $450 million boost. The study authors said that amount would be enough to raise the state’s high school graduation rate to 95 percent, up from 86.9 percent, but would not otherwise improve academic performance.
“I think we’re rolling the dice if we do this,” Trimmer said.
