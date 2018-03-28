State moves to take over 15 nursing homes after owner says it can't make payroll

Kansas government has filed court papers to take over 15 nursing homes across the state, including in Wichita, Wellington and El Dorado, because the owner can't make payroll, officials said Thursday.
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services — KDADS — is moving to take over the homes and contract with an operator to try to make sure patient care doesn't suffer for 854 elderly and disabled residents.
"Our most pressing concern at this point is stability," Tim Keck, secretary of KDADS, said in a statement. "We want to ensure the residents of these facilities continue to receive the care they need, and to make sure the staff, which provides that care, continues to be paid.”
All of the care homes are operated under a variant of the name "Care and Rehabilitation Center" and are owned by a company called Skyline Health Care. Skyline is based in Wood Ridge, N.J., and acquired the Kansas facilities in 2016, according to KDADS.
On the list locally are the Wichita, Wellington and El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation Centers. The Wichita facility is at 4007 E. Lincoln.
“This is a highly unusual situation, but we have identified a nursing home management group that is willing to step in immediately and begin overseeing these facilities," Keck said.
Mission Health Care, which operates 14 nursing homes in Kansas and four other states, will operate the facilities until a permanent solution is found, KDADS said.
In addition to the local facilities, the situation affects three Care and Rehabilitation Centers in Edwardsville and one each in Cottonwood Falls, Downs, Eskridge, Lansing, Neodesha, Pittsburg, Springfield, Wakefield and Wilson.
