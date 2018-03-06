Kobach, ACLU fight over Kansas law with thousands of votes on the line

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach kicked off a federal trial that could affect whether thousands can vote this fall by contending that Kansas could do little to stop non-citizens from registering to vote in the past.
Kobach, representing himself at the trial on Tuesday, defended a 2013 state law that requires people to provide proof of citizenship to register. Before the law, people registering were only required to sign off that they are a citizen.
"Just having someone sign something saying they’re a United States citizen is nothing," Kobach said.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which is suing to overturn the law, contends that it has disenfranchised thousands of Kansans.
Never miss a local story.
"Enforcing this law is like taking a bazooka to a fly, and the collateral damage in this case has been thousands of voters," ACLU attorney Dale Ho said.
The lawsuit is about the most fundamental right of America’s democracy, Ho said.
The law, championed by Kobach, requires people registering to show a passport, birth certificate or other identifying doucment. A federal judge has blocked the law from being fully enforced, but a win by Kobach could pave the way for it to be in full effect by the fall elections.
Kobach and supporters of the law say it prevents non-citizens from voting. Opponents say it amounts to voter suppression by making registering more difficult.
The League of Women Voters of Kansas has had greater difficulty performing voter registration drives, Ho said. The proof-of-citizenship requirements require the organization to spend more resources on helping individuals complete the process.
"Voter registration drives really have become impossible under this law," Ho said.
Kobach said that 129 non-citizens have either registered or attempted to register since 2000. Many of them were blocked from registering by the proof of citizenship law, he said.
The total number of non-citizens on the voter rolls is impossible to know, but estimates show that it numbers in the thousands, Kobach said. Ho disputes Kobach’s figures, but says that even if they’re true, they represent an insignificant number in a state with more than a million voters.
"The 129 is just the tip of the iceberg…but we know the iceberg is much larger," Kobach said.
The trial is expected to last several days. Federal judge Julie Robinson will deliver a verdict in the bench trial.
The Kansas City courtroom was packed, and a couple dozen more people watched from an overflow room.
The trial represents a key moment for Kobach, who is running for governor. A loss in federal court could give his opponents further ammunition. On the other hand, he can tell conservative voters that he mounted a full defense of the law.
He has attracted national attention for his fight against voter fraud, and has defended President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in the 2016 election.
Kobach served as vice chair of Trump’s Election Integrity Commission before Trump abruptly dissolved it early this year. The commission provided Kobach a brief but powerful platform to promote his voter fraud fight.
His decision to represent himself in the trial is unusual. He has said he is saving the state money because Kansas would have had to hire outside attorneys otherwise.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments