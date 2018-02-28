DCF ousts top Wichita official; agency wasn’t satisfied with his leadership

More Videos

How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas? 1:34

How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas?

Pause
Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 0:56

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so. 0:38

Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so.

'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell 1:18

'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell

Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech 7:40

Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech

'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting 1:17

'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting

Mother of Wichita swatting victim testifies in Topeka 1:18

Mother of Wichita swatting victim testifies in Topeka

'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid 3:30

'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam 1:06

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam

Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment 0:54

Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and Gina Meier-Hummel, secretary of the Department for Children and Families, sat down for an exclusive interview with The Star on Monday and said they are backing a bill that would open to public some information after a child's death. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and Gina Meier-Hummel, secretary of the Department for Children and Families, sat down for an exclusive interview with The Star on Monday and said they are backing a bill that would open to public some information after a child's death. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Politics & Government

DCF ousts top Wichita official; agency wasn’t satisfied with his leadership

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

February 28, 2018 02:10 PM

TOPEKA

A top official at the Kansas Department for Children and Families is out of a job.

“Bill Gale was relieved from his appointment yesterday afternoon,” DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a brief interview, Meier-Hummel said the agency wasn’t satisfied with the level of leadership shown in the region.

“Obviously, it’s a region that has a lot of things going on and a lot of pieces and we want to make sure that we’re doing all we can to serve those citizens,” she said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Every DCF region needs strengthening, she indicated. She wouldn’t say whether leadership changes will take place in other regions.

Gale did not return a call for comment.

Gale had been the Wichita regional director of family services. He previously served eight years on the Wichita City Council and another eight years as Sedgwick County election commissioner.

Gale took over the DCF regional office in 2014 after a turbulent exit for the previous director. Diane Bidwell had resigned in the wake of a state investigation that resulted in some staff members being cited for improperly releasing private information and giving preferential treatment to a private entity, FaithBuilders.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas? 1:34

How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas?

Pause
Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 0:56

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so. 0:38

Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so.

'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell 1:18

'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell

Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech 7:40

Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech

'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting 1:17

'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting

Mother of Wichita swatting victim testifies in Topeka 1:18

Mother of Wichita swatting victim testifies in Topeka

'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid 3:30

'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam 1:06

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam

Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment 0:54

Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment

How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas?

View More Video