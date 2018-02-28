DCF ousts top Wichita official; agency wasn’t satisfied with his leadership

A top official at the Kansas Department for Children and Families is out of a job.

“Bill Gale was relieved from his appointment yesterday afternoon,” DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a brief interview, Meier-Hummel said the agency wasn’t satisfied with the level of leadership shown in the region.

“Obviously, it’s a region that has a lot of things going on and a lot of pieces and we want to make sure that we’re doing all we can to serve those citizens,” she said.

Every DCF region needs strengthening, she indicated. She wouldn’t say whether leadership changes will take place in other regions.

Gale did not return a call for comment.

Gale had been the Wichita regional director of family services. He previously served eight years on the Wichita City Council and another eight years as Sedgwick County election commissioner.

Gale took over the DCF regional office in 2014 after a turbulent exit for the previous director. Diane Bidwell had resigned in the wake of a state investigation that resulted in some staff members being cited for improperly releasing private information and giving preferential treatment to a private entity, FaithBuilders.