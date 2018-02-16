‘Don’t Tread on Me’ license plates? 36 lawmakers want to give you the option

You’ll be able to send a clear message to other drivers on the road if a group of Kansas lawmakers gets their way.
More than 30 representatives are sponsoring legislation to allow Kansas to print "Don’t Tread on Me" license plates.
The proposal is just one of at least three new license plates Kansas lawmakers are seeking, with "Choose Life" and Special Olympics plates among them.
The state would model its Don’t Tread on Me plates after the Gadsden flag, which features a yellow background and hissing snake.
Although the design dates back to the Revolutionary War, it has been popularized in recent years by the Tea Party movement.
Rep. Blake Carpenter, a Derby Republican who is among the sponsors, said the plate is not intended to be associated with the Tea Party. Several states have their own version of the plates.
"It has a lot of uses and in no way, shape or form am I tying this plate to any of those movements. I am going back for the historical context of it," Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the flag has seen a resurgence since the Revolution as a symbol of patriotism, disagreement with the government or in support of civil liberties.
American colonists liked the rattlesnake, which symbolized their willingness to strike back if provoked. Benjamin Franklin also once suggested that the American colonies could send snakes to England to repay the British for sending convicts to America.
During the Revolution, versions of flags with snakes and the motto "Don’t Tread on Me" were sometimes used by continental forces.
No one other than Carpenter spoke in support or opposition to the proposal during a hearing this week in the House Transportation Committee.
Kansas already allows a number of distinctive plates. Drivers can get plates featuring state universities, promoting the arts or advocating for organ donation.
The state typically requires 500 initial customers before beginning production of a plate.
In the Senate Transportation Committee, lawmakers considered a different proposal this week to create a "Choose Life" license plate.
"This one is special because it does promote the choice for life. Even if an individual believes abortion is a legitimate option, this same individual may still want to encourage women to choose life," said Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, R-Shawnee.
Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, said the design for the plate is still in development but would likely feature two footprints shaped like a heart and say "Choose Life." More than half of all states have some variation of the plate.
Like Don’t Tread on Me, a hearing on the Choose Life plate drew little attention – either positive or negative – apart from lawmakers, though they said their constituents had been requesting the plates.
The House Transportation Committee also heard a bill that would create a Special Olympics plate. The plates would generate funds for Special Olympics through annual royalty payments that must be at least $25 but no more than $100 per plate.
Luke Schulte, Special Olympics Kansas senior vice president of development, said the bill would allow hundreds if not thousands of Special Olympics supporters to show their support.
All of the proposals for new license plates face a long path to reality. The committees must approve them, and then both the House and Senate must pass the legislation. Gov. Jeff Colyer must also sign the bills if they are passed.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
