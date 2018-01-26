Kansas board considers fate of state’s school finance chief

The state school board is meeting in closed session to discuss whether to suspend the state’s education finance chief as requested by the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House.
Board President Jim Porter said the members will publicly discuss the issue starting at 2:50 p.m.
In announcing the agenda, Porter invited several attorneys and Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis to sit in on the closed session.
The meeting is in response to a letter sent by Senate President Susan Wagle and House Speaker Ron Ryckman.
They want Dennis, who oversees the financial aspects of schools, to be suspended along with his immediate staff.
The lawmakers allege the department has made unlawful payments for school transportation to Wichita and other districts for as much as 45 years. They say the overpayment were done without authorization in state law and could total as much as $405 million.
Dennis has said he doesn’t know where they got their numbers and that he was following legislative orders he was given in the early 1980s to avoid discriminating against districts with high population density.
More than 100 teachers, administrators and board members from schools across the state crammed into the cramped boardroom to show their support for Dennis.
They say Dennis is among the state’s most honest and knowledgeable public servants, but that the legislative leadership wants him out of the way to muddy the waters during the upcoming discussion of a new school finance formula.
The state Supreme Court has ruled that lawmakers are unconstitutionally underfunding schools and ordered them to fix that in the current sesssion.
Earlier Friday, four former Kansas governors sent a letter to the board supporting Dennis. Former Republican Govs. Mike Hayden and Bill Graves and ex-Democratic Govs. John Carlin and Kathleen Sebelius signed it.
Contributing: Associated Press
This story will be updated as the meeting unfolds. Watch the public portions of the meeting live on Periscope by following @jonshorman.
