Campaign finance reports update: Orman, $453,000; Kelly, $155,000

Note: This report will be updated as campaign finance forms are filed through the day.
Although he hasn’t formally announced he’s running for governor, independent Greg Orman raised almost $453,000 in campaign contributions, according to state reports.
And Wednesday afternoon, state Sen. Laura Kelly became the second major candidate and the first Democrat to report. She raised about $155,000 in two weeks.
Orman, a business owner, was the first of the major candidates to file his financial report on Wednesday. His contributions all came in December.
The report showed a total of $452,931 in contributions. He also added $17,340 of his own money in “in-kind” contributions to pay for supplies, consulting and organizing expenses.
All candidates in the governor’s race are required to file a yearly update of the money raised and spent by midnight Wednesday. Orman was first out of the gate among the major candidates.
His finance form showed a total of 327 contributions. Of those, 199 were for $2,000, the maximum donation allowed.
If Orman formally joins the governor’s race – and indications are that he will – he will be able to skip the primary season and seek the office as an independent running against the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees in the November general election.
It would be his second run for statewide office. He lost a Senate bid in 2014, getting 42.5 percent of the vote against Republican incumbent Pat Roberts’ 53.1 percent.
Democrat Chad Taylor withdrew from that race, giving Orman a clear shot at Roberts.
Kelly, of Topeka, reported that she has raised $151,691 so far.
The only woman in the race and reputedly a prolific fund-raiser, Kelly didn’t declare her candidacy until Dec. 15.
As a result, all of her contributions came in the last two weeks of 2017, mostly in small donations.
The bulk of her contributions were dated Dec. 31, the last day of the filing period.
Four other candidates, Republicans Jeff Colyer, Mark Hutton and Wink Hartman, and Democrat Josh Svaty, sent out news releases on their fund-raising, but the actual reports were not yet available Wednesday afternoon.
Colyer, the lieutenant governor, said he’s raised $630,000 and has $550,000 available.
Hartman, a Wichita oil and restaurant businessman, reported that he was largely self-funding his campaign with $1.65 million of personal funds and that he has $1.5 million on hand for the campaign.
Hutton, a construction executive and former state legislator, reported that he had raised “nearly $580,000,” despite a late start on last year’s fund-raising. He announced his campaign in late September.
Svaty, a former state legislator and agriculture secretary, said he raised $194,455 and spent $125,764.
