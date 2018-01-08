Kansas lawmaker apologizes for racist remarks about blacks and marijuana

More Videos 1:37 What is the Kansas DCF? Pause 2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 0:29 Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 3:32 Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? 1:58 A sneak peek at Hurricane Sports Grill, which opens on Monday 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event. Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event. Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star

Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event. Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star