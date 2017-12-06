Independent Greg Orman signals run for Kansas governor

Independent Greg Orman has signaled his entry into the Kansas governor’s race by filing to create a campaign committee and launching a campaign website.
Orman, an independent, mounted an unsuccessful campaign in 2014 to oust Republican Sen. Pat Roberts. The wealthy Olathe businessman could spend millions in the race for governor.
Orman filed paperwork at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to appoint former Sen. Tim Owens his campaign treasurer. Owens was considered a moderate Republican during his time in the Senate, which lasted until 2013.
A website, www.ormanforkansas.com, is now online.
Never miss a local story.
“I’m a political Independent for one really simple reason – I don’t believe the current system is working for the American people or the citizens of Kansas. The two major parties seem to care more about seeing the other party fail than they care about our country succeeding,” Orman says in a statement on the site.
The site lists leadership, government transparency and growing the state’s economy among his priorities.
“The last several years have seen cuts to many parts of our state government. Often, we’ve been pennywise and pound foolish — cutting services and programs that actually reduce what we need to spend in the future. People have suffered as a result of our government’s short-sighted approach to spending,” the site says.
Speculation has swirled for months that Orman would run as an independent. Jim Jonas, a friend of Orman’s who managed his 2014 campaign, told The Eagle in October that Orman had done preliminary polling in the governor’s race and had interviewed potential campaign staff.
To get on the ballot, Orman will need to collect at least 5,000 signatures.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments