Your car could be sporting a Wichita flag license plate soon

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 12, 2017 12:04 PM

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said when the special plates would be available.

You can already purchase Wichita flag T-shirts, mugs and key chains.

But soon, you may be able to have a Wichita flag along with you on every single road trip.

Thursday, Mayor Jeff Longwell and the city of Wichita revealed an “exciting flag-themed announcement,” the Wichita Flag posted on Twitter.

Longwell presented a new license plate design featuring the beloved red-white-and-blue Wichita flag.

While the design was revealed Thursday, a minimum of 500 people will have commit to the plate by the end of December for it to be authorized by the state Legislature. Supporters can commit for free, and they are not required to purchase a plate, according to the Wichita Parks Foundation.

If you want to commit, you can sign up here.

The license plate is the beginning of a “Plates for Parks” program, and if authorized, the $50 royalty fee to purchase this plate will go toward the Wichita Parks Foundation.

“A long-time advocate of the city’s park system and the Foundation’s mission, Councilman Frye approached the Foundation with the idea of creating a custom license plate which could provide funding for future park projects and programs in the city,” the foundation states. “The Wichita flag as the centerpiece of the license plate was a natural fit because of its popularity and representation of the pride in our city.”

If the plate receives enough signatures and if the bill sponsored by Wichita Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau becomes law next year, the first plates will be issued at county tag offices on Jan. 1, 2019.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

