Brownback has a date for confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on Gov. Sam Brownback next week, he said Wednesday.
President Donald Trump nominated Brownback to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in July. There has been little movement since, but that’s about to change.
"Date’s next week, October 4," Brownback told reporters.
As an ambassador, Brownback would be responsible for advocating for religious freedom worldwide. The position is based in Washington, D.C.
Brownback has faced little to no resistance in Congress to his appointment. He must be confirmed by the Senate before taking the position.
Brownback is expected to resign as governor once he is confirmed. Assuming the Foreign Relations Committee signs off on his nomination, it is not clear when it would come up on the Senate floor for a vote.
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, who will become governor when Brownback leaves, said he is working with numerous individuals on the transition. He gave few details about his plans Wednesday.
"We are working very hard on where we’re going, what we’re doing," Colyer said.
Contributing: Hunter Woodall of The Kansas City Star
Comments