Appeals judges question statisician’s quest for recount in 2014 election

Appeals judges strongly questioned Tuesday whether there's a legitimate legal question for them to decide in Wichita statistician Beth Clarkson's quest to use audit tapes to test the accuracy of voting machines.
Clarkson, a statistician at Wichita State University, is asking the judges to order a recount of votes on ballot questions in the 2014 election, using the paper tapes generated by voting machines as voters cast their ballots.
While she couldn't look at the tapes herself, a hand count would help explain what Clarkson has alleged to be statistical irregularities in vote counts.
At a Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday in Wichita, the lead judge on the three-judge panel repeatedly pressed Clarkson's lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Randy Rathbun, on whether a recount would have any effect, since the election was settled years ago.
"The election result in all four contests have been certified," said Judge G. Gordon Atcheson. "The results of those can't be undone now.
"Why are we even thinking about this?"
Rathbun argued that Clarkson, as a voter has an "absolute right to ask for a recount."
"The controversy is a controversy over whether electronic voting machines are accurate," he said.
Rathbun framed Clarskon's case as a request for a recount, after an earlier case where she represented herself and was denied access to the voting machine tapes under the Kansas Open Records Act.
Assistant County Counselor Michael North argued the case on behalf of Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman, the official who originally denied Clarkson's recount request.
He argued that Clarkson's request was a "subterfuge" to get around the earlier open-records case.
He also said that the paper tapes haven't been proven to be any more accurate than the electronic tallies from the machines.
He said the tape printers are an optional add-on to the machines and are subject to paper jams and other problems.
"I've had bad experiences with printers," he said. "I suspect everybody else has."
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments