July 20, 2017 6:54 PM

President Trump nominates Kansan to ambassador’s position

By Stan Finger

A native of Kansas has been nominated as an ambassador by President Trump.

C. J. Mahoney, who was born in Russell, has been nominated to be Deputy United States Trade Representative, Investment, Services, Labor, Environment, Africa, China, and the Western Hemisphere with the rank of ambassador, according to a statement released by the White House.

Mahoney is a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C., where his practice focuses on international disputes and arbitration. Mahoney has clerked on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit for Judge Alex Kozinski. He also clerked at the Supreme Court of the United States for Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Mahoney has a holds a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard and a law degree from Yale Law School, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Yale Law Journal. He is a Visiting Clinical Lecturer at Yale Law School, teaching a course on international arbitration.

