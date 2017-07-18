Kansas justices appear skeptical of new school funding plan

Some Kansas Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical on Tuesday that a new school funding plan offers enough money for education.
The Supreme Court is weighing whether the formula provides adequate funding for education. Both sides in a lawsuit over school funding squared off on Tuesday during oral arguments in the case.
After an attorney for the state said the education system is always a work in progress, Justice Dan Biles suggested history may repeat itself. The Legislature promised additional funding nearly a decade ago only to fall short, he said.
“This just looks like deja vu all over again,” Biles said.
The Legislature passed, and Gov. Sam Brownback signed, a new funding formula in June. The formula gives schools overall about $195 million more in this budget year and about $290 million more in the year after that. The formula is designed to better target funding at at-risk students.
But the districts who are suing argue that at a minimum, the state needs to add nearly $900 million in funding over two years to achieve adequacy.
The Attorney General’s office went first during arguments, saying the new law “vastly improved” on the previous way schools were funded. Attorneys for a number of school districts who are suing over funding were scheduled to present their side later Tuesday morning.
Solicitor General Stephen McAllister, arguing for the state, said the formula makes substantial efforts to improve funding.
“There’s a lot of new money going into the system,” he said.
But Biles, who was the most aggressive of the justices during questioning, suggested the formula is only adding funding that had already been promised after a previous school funding court decision in 2005.
In that decision, known as Montoy, the court ordered more than $800 million in additional funding. The Legislature began adding funding, but stopped during the Great Recession and began cutting instead, eventually prompting the current lawsuit, known as Gannon.
“It seems to me it’s unfair to say this is an increase in funding,” Biles said.
Justice Eric Rosen also asked what assurances the court had that history won’t repeat itself. McAllister indicated the state would be open to the court retaining jurisdiction over the case to insure that the Legislature appropriates the funding that the formula requires.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
