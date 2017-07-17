Sen. Jerry Moran on healthcare: ‘We must now start fresh’

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said late Monday that he opposes the latest version of the GOP’s healthcare plan – effectively killing its chances of passing the Senate.
“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” Moran said in a statement. “… We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”
Moran and Utah Sen. Mike Lee both announced their opposition. Other Republican senators have also expressed their opposition. The Republican leadership can afford to lose only two GOP votes because all Democrats are expected to oppose it.
Moran’s “no” vote puts the bill in further trouble. At least 10 senators publicly opposed the bill according to a CNN count last week.
Moran also opposed the previous version of the bill, saying it was not good for Kansans.
In his latest statement, Moran said that the federal government remaining in control of healthcare decisions is likely to “devolve into a single-payer system.” He also criticized the process of developing the Better Care Reconciliation Act.
“There are serious problems with Obamacare, and my goal remains what it has been for a long time: to repeal and replace it,” Moran said in a statement. “This closed-door process unfortunately has yielded the” Senate repeal.
Kansas’ other senator, Pat Roberts, has several times announced his support for the bill.
In the latest version, several changes would have steered more money toward Kansas hospitals and prioritized the state for some Medicaid funding, changes urged by Roberts. Critics said that the changes wouldn’t make up for the deep cuts to Medicaid and other parts of the bill.
David Jordan, director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, which opposes the bill, praised Moran.
“We’re pleased the senator has chosen to protect the interest of Kansans vs. making decisions for political reasons,” Jordan said.
Moran’s decision came after a town hall in Palco last month that drew national media attention. About 150 constituents attended, with many pressing him to oppose the bill.
A vote on the latest bill had been scheduled for this week but was delayed after Sen. John McCain, Republican of Arizona, underwent surgery.
It is unclear how Republican leaders will handle the health care debate going forward. The House passed a health bill earlier this year, but the Senate so far has seemed intent on crafting its own version.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
