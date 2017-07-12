Judge Riddel Boys Ranch vote delayed

Sedgwick County commissioners delayed a decision on tearing down the shuttered Judge Riddel Boys Ranch.
They were scheduled to consider contracts for asbestos abatement and demolishing the buildings and recreational facilities, removing the debris and returning the site to park land for the county’s Lake Afton Park.
The ranch, at 25331 W. 39th St. South near Goddard, operated as a youth residential center for troubled boys on behalf of the state. The ranch closed in 2014 after the Kansas Legislature decided not to increase funding as requested by the county.
It has sat largely vacant since then. Multiple attempts to sell or lease the property have been unsuccessful. In 2015, the county also began alternative programs to help troubled teens who would have previously been sent to the ranch.
Most commissioners believe it would be too expensive to remodel the facilities.
“We don't have any bidders right now that want this property,” Commissioner David Dennis said. “It might have great bones, but the property is shot.”
But other commissioners want the ranch property be put to use, either through a nonprofit or another county use.
“These have a lot of value to certain organizations in the community,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.
There’s also uncertainty on the extent to which the property’s use is restricted by a 1966 federal grant. Howell asked to delay the votes on the contracts until July 19 or Aug. 2, depending on what’s acceptable to the company that submitted the lowest bid on the demolition contract.
“We don’t know where it’s going to end up,” Howell said. “We don't have clarity.”
Commissioners Michael O’Donnell and Richard Ranzau voted for the delay. Chairman Dave Unruh and Commissioner David Dennis voted against it.
“I don't see what's going to change in the next week,” Dennis said.
The demolition and asbestos abatement bids total about $217,000. With an asbestos report and a 10 percent contingency fund, the county’s capital improvement program would be amended with $244,570 in total costs if the county chooses demolition.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
