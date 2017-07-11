1966 bathroom grant won’t restrict county on fate of boys’ ranch

Sedgwick County is not restricted by a 1960s federal grant and can do whatever it wants with the closed Judge Riddel Boys Ranch, according to state and county officials.
But county commissioners may still move to tear down the former youth residential center for troubled teens in a vote scheduled for Wednesday.
A $7,122.50 federal grant partially funded a bathroom at Lake Afton Park in 1966. A federal law placed restrictions on the uses for property developed with that type of funding.
The county’s legal staff realized this spring that the encumbrance could apply to the entirety of Lake Afton Park, including the boys ranch on its southwestern shores. County officials thought that meant the county couldn’t sell the property and could only use it for parkland or for its original purpose: a government-run youth residential facility.
But Kansas State Parks Director Linda Lanterman wrote in an e-mail to county officials late Monday that the county described the property as a “home and school” in an old grant application. She said that meant the property was not eligible to be included within the park’s boundaries.
We could still tear it down…(But) it will because we made the decision and not because the feds forced us.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau
Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who pushed the state for details, said the restriction should never have applied to the boys’ ranch property.
“(The restriction) basically gave up local control of that entire facility if we wanted to build anything or change anything,” he said.
“We could still tear it down,” Ranzau added. “(But) it will because we made the decision and not because the feds forced us.”
Ranzau said he wants all of Lake Afton Park to be lifted from the restriction. Commissioners opposed to demolishing the facilities could move to delay Wednesday’s vote in light of the development.
“In my mind, this changes the equation,” said Commissioner Jim Howell, who favors turning over the property to a local nonprofit.
But other commissioners favor demolition because they say the facilities would be too expensive to remodel.
The facility needs to come down and I really believe that we ought to just keep the property as Lake Afton Park ground.
Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Dave Unruh
“The facility needs to come down and I really believe that we ought to just keep the property as Lake Afton Park ground,” Chairman Dave Unruh said.
But Unruh praised Ranzau for his perseverance and tenacity with pressing the state for answers.
“If he hadn’t stuck with it, we wouldn’t have gotten this concession,” Unruh said. “It just doesn’t make sense, that you’d be bound forever.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments