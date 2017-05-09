Lawmakers discussing ‘tax on a tax’ to pay for schools

A surcharge on personal income taxes to raise money to fund schools is among the ideas Kansas lawmakers have been discussing privately.
A surcharge would effectively operate as a tax on a tax, with taxpayers paying an additional amount on top of their total income tax bill. Lawmakers described the idea as one among several potential options as they seek to coalesce around a plan that can solve the state’s budget shortfall and pay for increased spending for education.
“The tax committee chairman has broached that idea, so there’s been some casual discussion of it. I have no gauge for how serious people might be about that idea,” House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said.
According to lawmakers who spoke to The Eagle about the idea, the surcharge would be a percentage of an individual’s total tax bill. The percentage itself would potentially be tied to how much income tax revenue the state expected to collect in a given year.
If the amount expected to be collected fell, the percentage would likely increase to ensure the state could fund promised education spending levels that the school finance formula calls for.
“By making it a tax on a tax, you then dedicate those dollars to the (Kansas State Department of Education) so that they go directly and there’s no question about where those dollars went,” said Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, the House Tax Committee chairman.
Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, the ranking minority member of the committee, said the percentage would be whatever would be required to fund schools. The school finance formula under development in the House K-12 Budget Committee calls for a $750 million ramp-up in education spending over five years.
But the tax increase proposals that have been considered by lawmakers would not by themselves raise enough funds to pay for the formula. The most aggressive plans that have surfaced so far would generate a little more than $1 billion over two years.
The surcharge that is being discussed is not the first surcharge idea to be floated this session. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, supports a surcharge on utility bills to generate funds for education.
Lawmakers who are developing the school finance plan have heard from an attorney advising the Legislature that they should demonstrate they can make good on promises of additional funding for education. A surcharge would offer a dedicated revenue source for schools – one sign of commitment to funding.
“It’s possible,” Sawyer said. “There’s a lot of possibilities.”
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments