Sedgwick County names new zoo director

In 1991, Mark Reed made one of his first hires as the new director of the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Six people were finalists to be the zoo’s herpetology curator, five of whom Reed knew. But the sixth “blew away” everyone in the interview process, Reed said.
“He was passionate, enthusiastic, had great people skills and there was no question that he was an upcoming herpetologist,” Reed said.
He was hired, worked in Wichita for several years and left for a job in St. Louis. Now he is returning to the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Jeff Ettling, the St. Louis Zoo’s curator of herpetology and aquatics for 20 years, was announced Wednesday as the next executive director of the Sedgwick County Zoo, the largest outdoor attraction in the state.
He replaces Reed, who retired in December after twenty-five years as the zoo’s director.
“I feel really honored to come back and help lead the zoo forward,” Ettling told The Eagle. “It feels natural for me to come back to Wichita.”
Ettling will be the zoo’s third director in its 45-year history.
‘A great opportunity’
Ettling grew up on the Illinois side of the St. Louis metropolitan area. He said amphibious animals like turtles and salamanders fascinated him from an early age, particularly snakes.
“They’ve been getting a bad rap since basically the beginning of time,” Ettling said. “They’re just misunderstood because they have a different body.”
Ettling got his bachelors’ and masters’ degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. His first job out of college in the late 1980s was as a herpetology keeper at the St. Louis Zoo.
But then he applied for a job at the zoo in Wichita.
“I’d heard all of these good things about the Sedgwick County Zoo,” he said.
“‘This sounds like a great opportunity,’” he recalled thinking.
Ettling was hired as the Sedgwick County Zoo’s herpetology curator in 1991. That was the same year that Reed took over as executive director for R.L. Blakely, the zoo’s founder and original director.
Ettling said it was a “real treat” to work with Reed in Wichita.
“He’s just one of the most enthusiastic zoo people I know,” Ettling said. “I couldn’t ask for better mentors in my zoo career.”
Ettling returned to St. Louis several years later, where he has served as the herpetology and aquatics curator since 1996.
Reed said he and Ettling kept in touch, trading visits to Wichita and St. Louis over the years.
“I’m very excited and pleased he’ll be the next director of the zoo,” Reed told The Eagle. “I think he’ll do a fantastic job.”
Conservation efforts
Ettling and zoo officials worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation to breed the Ozark Hellbender, an endangered salamander native to the streams of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
“The future of that species is looking brighter every day,” Ettling said. “I’m very proud that my team has been able to work diligently toward that mission.”
Ettling has also taken more than a dozen trips on conservation work in Armenia, a former Soviet country in the mountainous Caucasus region. It stems from his interest in mountain vipers like the Armenian viper.
“We’ve been able to make a good impact there,” he said.
He hopes to get his new staff in Wichita involved with his work in Armenia.
“I just think we need to do a better job in connecting the public with our conservation work…not only locally but around the world,” he said.
‘The right zoo’
Ettling said it was a fairly easy decision to take a job offer in Wichita after more than two decades in St. Louis. He called it part of the “natural evolution” of his career path.
“I have the knowledge about how a zoo operates and what it takes,” Ettling said. “I’m in a position now in my career where I can go and lead a zoo.”
Ettling said after he reacquaints himself with the Sedgwick County Zoo, he wants to look at improving exhibits like those that house the zoo’s giraffes, rhinos and reptiles.
“Those…stand out since they were built early in the zoo’s existence,” Ettling said. “I really want to capitalize on what the zoo already has.”
“I’m going to honor and respect what both Ron Blakely and Mark Reed have left,” he added. “It’s big shoes to fill.”
Ettling said he was excited to lead a zoo that has “tremendous public support.”
“That’s a great feeling that you have that kind of community support,” Ettling said. “I wouldn’t move just anywhere. It would have to be the right zoo to go to.”
Zoo board, county reaction
The zoo is run by a public-private partnership between Sedgwick County government and the Zoological Society, a nonprofit volunteer board. Under the zoo’s operating agreement, both sides must agree on the hiring of an executive director.
Zoo board president Mark DeVries said in a statement the zoo board was excited to “welcome Jeff back.”
“His decades of experience in curator and zoo management positions, including animal husbandry, safety, budget development and oversight, strategic planning and more will guide the Sedgwick Country Zoo to our next successful era,” DeVries said.
Assistant County Manager Tim Kaufman said a search committee formed last September after Reed announced his retirement. He said the committee was impressed by Ettling’s “decades of experience.”
“This is a significant day in the history of the Sedgwick County Zoo,” Kaufman said. “I’m really excited about…bringing the next executive director of the zoo to town.”
Ettling was chosen from four finalists. The hiring wasn’t official until county commissioners approved it during their Wednesday meeting. It was a 5-0 vote.
“This starts a great new chapter in the history of the Sedgwick County Zoo,” Commissioner David Dennis said.
“I’m completely confident that our new zoo director will do a great job for our community,” Chairman Dave Unruh added.
Ettling’s first day at the zoo will be May 22.
