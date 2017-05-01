Kansas revenue report to provide first test of new forecast

Kansas’ revenue agency will unveil collection figures later today for April, a key month because of personal income tax payments.
The monthly report from the Department of Revenue also marks the first since a revised, slightly more optimistic long-term revenue forecast was issued in April.
Lawmakers passed a bill last month closing a $291 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year that ends June 30. But a significant monthly revenue miss could throw the current-year budget off balance again.
The Legislature still faces a nearly $900 million projected budget shortfall over the next two fiscal year. Lawmakers return to the statehouse on Monday, and passing a balanced budget is one of several tasks.
Most lawmakers appear set on passing legislation that raises taxes to help close the gap. What taxes are raised and by how much — and whether any spending cuts are made – remain open questions.
One potential plan under development last week by Senate Republican leaders would raise income tax rates and implement a third tax bracket. It would also again tax certain kinds of business income that had been exempt under the policy championed by Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012.
The proposal is similar to a bill Brownback vetoed earlier in the session. The Legislature was unable to override the veto, but Republican leaders hope that by making some changes to the bill, particularly by eliminating a provision that would have retroactively increased taxes, they can gain the votes needed.
