Kansas revenue forecast more optimistic, but state still faces shortfalls

Kansas faces almost $900 million in projected budget shortfalls over the next two fiscal years, after economists gave a slightly more optimistic financial forecast Thursday.
That means tax increases and budget changes will remain part of the conversation for the Kansas Legislature when lawmakers return May 1 to resume the 2017 session.
The consensus revenue estimating group, which includes state officials and economists, said they expected total tax collections to increase by $156.4 million between the current fiscal year and June 2019.
That helps bring the projected budget shortfall for the next two fiscal years down from roughly $989 million to $889 million.
Lawmakers have yet to reach a consensus on future budgets, a new school finance formula or a new tax plan that can become law.
“(We) still have a significant shortfall that needs to be addressed,” state budget director Shawn Sullivan said. “And then you have to add school finance on top of that.”
Lawmakers need to pass a new school finance formula by June 30 to satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court. The court ruled earlier this year that the state is not providing an adequate education to all Kansas students.
“(There) certainly remain big challenges for legislators and us between now and when the session ends,” Sullivan said.
The tepid financial news from the revenue estimating group was a marked improvement from their last forecast in November, when they revised revenue estimates downward and projected budget gaps totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Instead of drastically revising those estimates, state officials made only slight, upward, changes to those projections.
That’s a change from recent years of Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration where the state has had to revise revenue estimates downward.
“Up is better than down,” Sullivan said.
After those estimates were downgraded last November, Kansas managed to meet revenue estimates for four consecutive months before falling short for the month of March. The state had failed to meet revenue estimates for much of the previous year.
A bill signed by Brownback this week solved the state’s current budget gap of $290 million through June, though larger budget issues still remain on the horizon.
Lawmakers’ decision to tap into sources of one-time money, like a long-term investment fund, helped them get through the current budget year ending in June, but left them with difficult decisions for upcoming budget years.
The looming financial issues over the next two fiscal years led moderate Republicans, Democrats and some conservatives to sign off on tax increases that would have brought in more than $1 billion over a two-year span. The plan would have added a third income tax bracket, raised the top two tax rates and ended a tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners.
But the move represented a major rollback of the policies Brownback has championed as governor.
He quickly vetoed the bill. Lawmakers have been unable to muster the support to override his veto or pass a tax plan with majorities that could circumvent the governor’s opposition.
Hunter Woodall
