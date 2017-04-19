KCC rejects $12.2 billion merger of Westar, KCPL as too risky

The Kansas Corporation Commission on Wednesday rejected a $12.2 billion merger of Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light, calling it “simply too risky.”
The commission order, read in an open meeting by KCC lawyer Brian Fedotin, expressed deep concern over the price that KCP&L’s parent company, Great Plains Energy, agreed to pay for Westar.
It also questioned whether the combined company would be financially weaker, forcing it to cut jobs or reduce service.
“The order concludes the proposed transaction is not in the public interest,” the order said. “A merger makes sense. Just not this merger.”
The order was approved unanimously by the three commissioners.
The merger was supported by Gov. Sam Brownback and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell at a public hearing.
But 29 entities that formally participated in the case, including the KCC staff and the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, opposed it.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments