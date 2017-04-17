Kobach ordered to turn over plan he took into Trump meeting

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach must turn over a copy of a proposal he was photographed holding going into a post-election meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump, a federal judge said Monday.
Kobach has until Wednesday to turn over the document, which he held as he went into a meeting with Trump on Nov. 20, under an order issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara.
An Associated Press photographer captured a partial view of the document, which was obscured by Kobach’s arm. The document contained Trump’s plan for the Department of Homeland Security and called for the questioning and tracking of “high-risk” immigrants.
Kobach had argued the document should be exempt from disclosure because of executive privilege.
“In the end, defendant simply hasn’t presented sufficient argument or evidence to persuade the court that the executive privilege protects the photographed document from discovery,” O’Hara said in his opinion.
Kobach had been seen as a prospect for a possible job within the Trump administration.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments