Democrat Paul Davis begins bid for Congress, not governor

Democrat Paul Davis has decided to explore a bid for Congress instead of running again for governor, leaving former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer as the sole Democratic gubernatorial candidate for now.
Davis had been widely discussed as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2018 after an unsuccessful attempt to oust Gov. Sam Brownback in 2014.
Davis, an attorney who lives in Lawrence, is exploring a run for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional district in northeast Kansas, he told The Wichita Eagle on Thursday. Republican Lynn Jenkins holds the seat but has said she will not seek re-election.
“Today I begin my exploration of a race in the 2nd congressional district. I understand that I do not have all the answers. Good candidates and elected officials take the time to listen to the people they seek to represent. This is why I will be spending the next several months traveling throughout the 2nd district, meeting with Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters and hearing their stories and concerns as I explore a possible run for Congress,” Davis said in a statement.
His decision to run for Congress means that Democrats at this point don’t have a contested primary contest for governor. The party typically coalesces around a single candidate and has not had a competitive primary since 1998.
It’s unclear whether another Democrat will jump in. One talked-about possibility is former secretary of agriculture and state representative Josh Svaty.
On the Republican side, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman has announced a bid for governor and entrepreneur Ed O’Malley is exploring a run. Several other Republican officials are also weighing bids, including Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder.
Davis’ decision to run for Congress makes the 2018 campaign for governor a wide open race for Republicans and Democrats, said KU political science professor Burdett Loomis.
He said he did not think Brewer would have “broad statewide appeal.”
“I can’t see an obvious candidate there” on the Democratic side, Loomis said. “I don’t see anyone in the Legislature right now that is an obvious candidate.”
“I would say that the enthusiasm for Paul to run for the 2nd District is probably greater than it is to run for governor,” Loomis said.
Even though Davis lost to Brownback in 2014, Loomis said people appreciated his campaign.
“I think what 2014 earned for Paul was the right to choose,” Loomis said about Davis deciding to either run for governor again or run for Congress.
Davis’ announcement comes the same week that Democrat James Thompson came within 7 percentage points of beating Republican Ron Estes in the special election in the 4th Congressional District. Despite the loss, the lower than expected margin cheered Kansas Democrats, who are now looking ahead to 2018.
“I think the Republicans at the national level have gone too extreme for most of these moderates in Kansas and I think Paul will benefit from that,” said Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka.
“I think you can see that in the race in Wichita. That should not have been close.”
Davis was the House Democratic leader before he gave up the seat to run for governor. He is now running for Congress as a private citizen, having been out of office for more than two years.
That’s allowed him to avoid some of the most bruising political conflicts at the Statehouse since then. He wasn’t around for the weeks-long gridlock in 2015 that produced the longest legislative session in state history – and he’s not a part of the current effort to close the state’s budget shortfall.
The 2018 election will come at the mid-point of President Donald Trump’s term. The president’s political party tends to lose seats in the midterm elections, said Patrick Miller, a political science professor at the University of Kansas.
Davis found past success in the 2nd District — winning it by 6 points in the 2014 gubernatorial race — though he lost statewide, Miller said.
There’s a general sense in politics that candidates are allowed to lose a race once but that losing a race twice can sour people on your political prospects, he said.
“The House seat may be a safer gamble,” Miller said.
Contributing: Bryan Lowry of the Kansas City Star
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
