City Council votes down development project, says yes to bike shares

Bike share stations are on their way to Wichita, but a different project has stalled after members of the Wichita City Council voted against accepting a proposal that could have transformed a building in the heart of downtown.
“I understand this can be another amazing project,” City Council member James Clendenin said before casting his vote against the proposal. “I was just hoping that by this time with everything going on downtown we wouldn’t have to be so heavy with essentially giving $3 million cash to someone to take a building and do something great with it.”
Under the proposal, the former Finney State Office Building at 130 S. Market and 230 E. William would have been sold to Ferguson Property Group for $100,000. The Wichita Public Building Commission would have committed up to $1 million for building improvements, while the city would have invested up to $2 million. There would also have been sales tax exemptions and a facade improvement loan.
The $2 million from the city would have been reimbursed over time.
Members of the Public Building Commission told the City Council that the proposal should be accepted or the building will be demolished. The commission currently has a bid for demolition at about $1.2 million.
“We think it might be worth more as a green field for future development than sitting there as an empty, obsolete building,” said Charlie Claycomb, chairman of the commission.
The council voted 4-3 against the Ferguson proposal, with Janet Miller, Pete Meitzner and Lavonta Williams supporting the proposal.
Concerns expressed by council members included the fact that no occupants were lined up for the building and that Ferguson was the only company to respond to a request for qualifications.
Glenn Ferguson told the council that his idea was to take the concept of a “vertical urban village,” something that had been developed in Memphis, and use that on a smaller scale, renovating the building with a food court, office spaces, housing and a vibrant rooftop.
“The concept we have is to bring in a number of different universities that aren’t currently operating in Wichita,” Ferguson said. “This is just another idea of how to attract people to this area.”
While no universities had committed to the building, which Ferguson said was due to the fact that he didn’t yet have a contract with the city, he said places like Pittsburg State University, Missouri Southern State University, Northeastern State University and more had expressed interest in “very informal” conversations.
The motion for creating bike shares passed unanimously.
Scott Wadle, a senior planner who oversees bike and pedestrian matters in the city, said the program will be a privately funded pilot project with about 20 stations, primarily downtown.
The permit process will be modeled after the existing sidewalk cafe permits.
“Wichita residents and stakeholders have indicated a desire for improvements that make it easier and safer to get around the city on a bicycle,” Wadle said.
City Council members spoke in favor of the bike shares, asking whether they could be moved if an area doesn’t get enough use and whether the bikes will be solar powered.
“Just to clarify, the bike itself doesn’t run on solar,” joked Miller. “You’re actually going to have to pedal.”
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
