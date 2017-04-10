Has your polling place changed? What you need to know to vote Tuesday

Voters in Sedgwick and 16 other counties will go to the polls to choose a new congressman on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.
The candidates
The choices: Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson or Libertarian Chris Rockhold. Find out how they stand on issues such as gun rights, health care, Social Security and immigration in The Eagle’s Voter Guide at kansas.com/election.
When you can vote
Polls open at 6 a.m. in Sedgwick County and 7 a.m. elsewhere. They stay open until the last person in line at 7 p.m. gets to vote.
Where you can vote
To find your assigned site, go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org. In Sedgwick County, you can also go to https://gismaps.sedgwickcounty.org/election/pollplace.
Some polling sites have changed
Generally, you vote at your regular polling place – where you voted in November. But a few polling places have changed, because some sites weren’t available for the special election. Here are the polling places that have been moved for this election only. The sites are in Wichita unless otherwise noted.
▪ Maranatha Worship Center polling site has moved to Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Road.
▪ The Mount at Catholic Charities polling site has moved to All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand.
▪ Congregation Emanu-El polling site has moved to Edgemoor Recreation Center, 5815 E. Ninth St.
▪ First Mennonite Brethren Church polling site has moved to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St.
▪ Church of the Magdalen polling site has moved to Holiday Inn Northeast, 2340 N. Greenwich Road.
▪ Central Community Church polling site has moved to three sites, depending on which precinct you live in: Glen Park Christian Church, 2757 S. Glen (Precinct 404 voters); Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple (Precinct 504 voters); Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W. 13th St. (Precinct 616 voters).
▪ First Christian Church, Sedgwick, polling site has moved to Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth St., Valley Center.
▪ Haysville Activity Center polling site has moved to Studio at Illusions Productions, 1939 E. Dietrich, Haysville.
▪ Maize City Building polling site has moved to Ark Church, 5501 N. Maize Road, Maize.
Who can vote?
Every eligible voter in the 4th District. That includes 16 full counties and part of one in south-central Kansas.
The full counties are Barber, Butler, Chautauqua, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Sedgwick, Stafford and Sumner.
Part of southwest Pawnee County is also in the 4th District. A good rule of thumb there is if former Rep. Mike Pompeo was on your ballot in November, you’re eligible to vote in this election.
If you don’t remember that, you can call the Pawnee County clerk’s office at 620-285-3721. They can check your registration to see whether you should be voting in this election and tell you where your polling place is.
If you have questions
You can call the election office in Sedgwick County at 316-660-7100.
In other counties:
▪ Butler: 316-322-4239
▪ Harvey: 316-284-6840
▪ Sumner: 620-326-3395
Take an ID
Take a state-issued photo ID. A driver’s license or nondriver Department of Motor Vehicles identification card from any state will suffice.
Also accepted: U.S. passports, military and public-employee ID badges, tribal ID, public-assistance ID, college and university student ID, concealed-carry gun licenses issued by any state.
The ID doesn’t have to have an expiration date. But if it does, in most cases, it has to be unexpired at the time of voting. Only voters 65 or older can use expired ID.
New voting machines
Sedgwick County has new voting machines.
You still make your selections using an electronic touch screen.
The only significant difference between the old and new voting machines is that the new ones print out your ballot, which you can then review and feed into a nearby counting machine. If you find you need assistance, ask a poll worker for help.
