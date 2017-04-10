Trump records last-minute call for Estes

President Donald Trump has recorded an automated call in support of Republican congressional candidate Ron Estes, telling voters that Estes needs their votes badly.
The Kansas GOP confirmed that Trump had made the call. The call was going to "tens of thousands" of people, the party said on Twitter.
The call lasts for 1 minute 5 seconds. In it, Trump says Estes will help the country “big league” and that he needs Republicans like Estes in Congress.
Trump says “there’s really few very much more important” elections.
“On Tuesday, Republican Ron Estes needs your vote and needs it badly. Ron is a conservative leader who’s going to work with me to make America great again,” Trump says in the calls.
Trump’s public support of Estes comes in the final hours of the campaign. Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose between Estes and Democrat James Thompson, an attorney.
The call comes after Vice President Mike Pence recorded a call on Estes’ behalf a few days ago.
National Republicans have poured last-minute resources into the race, including $92,000 in advertising from the National Republican Congressional Committee. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also campaigned with Estes in Wichita on Monday.
