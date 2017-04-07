Thompson asks KWCH to pull attack ad paid for by GOP group

Democratic congressional candidate James Thompson has asked a Wichita television station to pull an ad that attacks his stance on abortion.
The National Republican Congressional Committee is paying for an ad that says Thompson supports using tax dollars to pay for late-term abortions and supports sex-selective abortions.
Thompson campaign manager Colin Curtis said the ad is “outright false.” He said the campaign asked KWCH on Friday to stop airing the ad.
Dominic Gauna, director of KWCH community relations, said the station had received the request from the campaign and has asked the NRCC to provide information about its claims.
On Twitter, the NRCC’s director of communications, Matt Gorman, stood by the ad, calling it 100 percent accurate.
The dispute over the ad comes after the NRCC pumped $92,000 into the race on behalf of Republican candidate Ron Estes. The organization bought more than $67,000 worth of TV advertising from local stations.
National Republicans have shown greater attention to the race in recent days. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz plans to campaign with Estes in Wichita on Monday, and Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan have provided assistance.
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday in a special election to choose the next representative from Kansas’ 4th Congressional District.
