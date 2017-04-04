Marijuana proponents ask City Council to reduce pot penalties

Wichita marijuana proponents told the City Council on Tuesday that they’re launching another petition drive to relax penalties for pot possession, unless the council saves them the trouble.
Since the concept has already been approved by voters, proponents Janice Bradley and Esau Freeman asked the council to negate the need for another petition drive and election by passing the initiative as a charter ordinance.
They plan to start circulating their petitions at polling places for next Tuesday’s special election to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo.
This is their third try at cutting the penalty for simple pot possession by people over 21 to $50, with enforcement by citation rather than arrest.
The group’s first petition fell a few names short of forcing the measure to a vote.
The second petition got enough names and voters approved the initiative in 2015. But the state government challenged it and the Supreme Court struck it down on a technicality over how the petition was filed.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments