House passes bill setting font size on info provided before abortion

Legislation setting font and type size requirements for the information women receive when considering an abortion passed the House on Thursday.
Lawmakers voted 87-37 to send the measure to the Senate. The House gave the bill early approval on Wednesday.
The bill would require that information be printed in black ink in 12-point Times New Roman font.
That information would include when doctors received their medical degrees, when they started working at a clinic, whether they have malpractice insurance, whether they have faced disciplinary action, whether they have clinical privileges in a nearby hospital and whether they live in Kansas.
Supporters say the requirements will provide additional information to women before they choose to receive an abortion. Opponents said the changes won’t benefit women’s health.
"As legislators today, we have the opportunity to help women get more easily accessible information that is reasonable, relevant and honest," several lawmakers said in a joint statement explaining their votes in favor of the bill.
Legislators who voted against the bill said the requirements are medically unnecessary and would be found unconstitutional.
A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood didn’t rule out litigation.
"We are keeping all of our options open," Elise Higgins said.
