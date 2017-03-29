House OKs bill setting font size on info provided before abortion

1:13 Man shot on Lorraine Pause

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:17 That 5.0 earthquake was a big deal. Eagle reporter Oliver Morrison explains why

2:23 Workers remove artwork from facade of Eagle building

0:51 Urge to help fire victims strong for Iowa resident

1:46 Injured Wichita police officer headed to Colorado for rehab

2:29 Wichita first responders honor officer injured in line of duty

1:45 Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus