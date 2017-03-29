Kansas House votes to condemn porn

1:13 Man shot on Lorraine Pause

2:23 Workers remove artwork from facade of Eagle building

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

2:06 'The clown I was looking for': Officer describes finding Louie the clown

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:08 Watch as Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner