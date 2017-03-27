Wichita schools oppose funding proposal, say more dollars needed

Wichita public schools came out against a school finance plan under consideration by lawmakers on Monday, saying the plan doesn’t boost funding enough.
The proposal would increase general state aid to schools by $75 million. Aid to Wichita schools would rise by $8.5 million.
More is needed, said Jim Freeman, the former Wichita schools chief financial officer who is now lobbying for the district. The district cut millions in spending last year, he said.
“It really isn’t as much of an increase as it ought to be,” Freeman said.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that state funding for schools is inadequate. The court gave the Legislature until June 30 to implement a new finance formula.
The justices didn’t specify how much the state must spend on schools but did raise concerns that a quarter of Kansas students are underperforming on math and reading skills. Estimates of how much additional funding may be needed have ranged from $400 million to $800 million.
“So if you look at what they’re saying adequacy is and what the state board of education says it is, we’re not there,” Freeman said.
The head of the Kansas City, Kan., school district said that many parts of the new school finance proposal are troubling.
“It appears to me (what) they’re trying to do is use the same funding and just move it around, some would say, like the chairs on the Titanic,” Cindy Lane said. “The reality is, we’re going to have to invest more in Kansas kids’ education.”
The House K-12 Education Budget Committee wrapped up three days of hearings on the legislation on Monday and will likely debate the measure later this week. The committee chairman, Rep. Larry Campbell, R-Olathe, brought forward the bill.
In the hearings, districts gave the proposal mostly mixed to negative reviews. Campbell said he’s heard the concerns of districts “loud and clear” and that amendments are being drafted to address problems that were raised.
Several school officials noted that under the proposal, more than 100 districts would see the size of their state aid decrease. Campbell said he’s seeking to determine how many districts would lose aid because of formula alterations and how many would lose because they’ve experienced declining enrollment.
“We have something to wrestle with. This is going to be complex,” Campbell said.
Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said districts are losing aid under the proposal both because of changes to the formula and because they have had declining numbers of students.
“We’re just going to need to put some more money in to adequately fund our children’s education,” Sawyer said.
Jonathan Shorman
Hunter Woodall
