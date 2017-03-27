Wichita schools oppose funding proposal, say more dollars needed

2:25 The changing demographics of North High Pause

1:06 Volunteers from Manhattan spend spring break helping to repair fences in Ashland

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

2:08 The Eagle has always been in the heart of Wichita

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

2:53 Family Promise organization helps homeless families get back on their feet