Kansas could see new KanCare inspector general under House bill

Lawmakers advanced a measure on Monday to reinvigorate the inspector general position for KanCare, after federal officials issued an audit critical of the state’s privatized Medicaid program.
The inspector general is tasked with identifying waste and abuse in Medicaid and improving the program’s operations.
The position would move to the Attorney General’s Office under legislation given first-round approval in the House. A final vote could come Tuesday.
Supporters of moving the position say it will provide the inspector general with greater independence.
The position has been vacant since 2014. It now is under direction of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the agency that oversees KanCare, which provides health coverage for people with disabilities and low income individuals. KDHE has said it has been unable to attract qualified applicants.
“It appears it probably wasn’t going to get filled so we decided it was time to make a change and move it,” Rep. Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who chairs the House Health Committee, said.
In a January letter, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to Kansas found KanCare “substantively out of compliance with Federal statutes and regulations, as well as its Medicaid State Plan,” based on an October review of the program.
CMS also rejected the state’s request to extend its authorization of the KanCare program. The federal government’s authorization is set to expire at the end of 2017, but state officials say they plan to request an extension soon.
In denying the extension, CMS said the program’s failure to meet federal standards put the health and safety of participants at risk.
“We need rigorous, continued oversight of this program,” Rep. John Wilson, D-Lawrence, said.
Lawmakers rejected an amendment from House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, to require legislative approval to changes state officials want to seek to KanCare’s federal authorization. The vote was 54-68.
“What this says is if you have a creative, new idea for how to deliver Medicaid in Kansas, bring it to the Legislature, run it as a bill and we’ll have an up or down vote after everyone has input,” Ward said.
But Hawkins said Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration is working through problems with the program. A working group headed by Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer has been meeting over the past few weeks to develop adjustments to KanCare, he said.
“This is going to bring the ability to do much of anything with KanCare to a halt,” Hawkins said in opposition to the amendment.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
