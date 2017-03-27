Kansas could see new KanCare inspector general under House bill

1:06 Volunteers from Manhattan spend spring break helping to repair fences in Ashland Pause

2:25 The changing demographics of North High

2:08 The Eagle has always been in the heart of Wichita

2:16 Bloodhound can help police find missing people

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

0:51 Urge to help fire victims strong for Iowa resident

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas